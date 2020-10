LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is working to restore powerlines along Ladson Road.

According to Lt. Brokaw with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a truck knocked down the powerlines near Ladson Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

The roadway is partially blocked due to the incident; one lane is open with alternating traffic.

Deputies say the utility company is on the scene working to repair the lines.