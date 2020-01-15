TSA: S.C. airport firearm discoveries increased by 41% in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released data regarding firearms seizures in 2019.

According to the TSA, a total of 63 firearms were found in carryon luggage across 5 South Carolina airports.

The breakdown of the data is as follows:

Charleston International Airport: 18

Columbia Metropolitan Airport: 10

Greenville Spartanburg International Airport: 23

Florence Regional Airport: 0

Myrtle Beach International Airport: 12

This is a 41% increase from the 41 firearms seized across the same airports in 2018, according to TSA.

David McMahon, TSA Federal Security Director for S.C., said that “the increase in the number of firearm discoveries should serve as a wakeup call to travelers everywhere.” He went on to urge all travelers to follow the “established protocol for flying with a firearm.”

Nationally, TSA seized a total of 4,432 firearms in 2019: an average of 12 a day, according to the report.

The TSA also offered a look at the five airports with the most firearm seizures in 2019: