Tuberculosis case confirmed at Charleston County school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A case of Tuberculosis was confirmed Wednesday “in someone associated with C.E. Williams Middle School” in the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

DHEC says that it was notified about the case on Saturday, May 1. DHEC informed CCSD about the investigation on May 3 and confirmed the results on May 4.

The infected person has been told to quarantine “until DHEC has established they can longer spread TB.”

Parents and students have been informed.

CCSD said DHEC ” is working closely with school leaders to identify members of the school community who may have been exposed to the TB germ and need to be tested.”

Testing is scheduled for May 12 and 14, beginning with the people that were in closest contact with the infected person.

