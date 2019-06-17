Tuesday marks 12 years since the Sofa Superstore fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – As we remember the Mother Emanuel AME tragedy today, Tuesday will also mark a sad day for the Lowcountry.

It has been 12 years since the massive Sofa Superstore fire which claimed the lives of 9 Charleston firefighters.

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the day with a ceremony at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park at 7:00 p.m. on Savannah Highway.

The park was built at the site of the fire.

It features nine markers representing the location of each of the fallen.

Charleston Fire personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight for 24 hours.