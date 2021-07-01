Turtle hit by car recovering at SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Marine experts at the South Carolina Aquarium are nursing an injured turtle back to health after it was hit by a car.

The diamondback terrapin has a broken pelvis, and needed “several pieces of dead carapace” removed, but is expected to be okay.

A Good Samaritan said that he found the turtle in the road on the Isle of Palms and had to tape her shell back together before taking her to the aquarium.

Whit, a vet assistant at the aquarium, took the time to beautify the turtle’s dressings. Staff at the aquarium have nicknamed her Christina Aguilera.