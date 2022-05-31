NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is investigating a Tuesday evening house fire on Great Oak Drive.

According to NCFD, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with fire venting out of the front door and quickly moving to the back of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it moved to the second flood.

All residents managed to escape the home uninjured.

Two adults and two children displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

