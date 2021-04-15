Two Airmen recognized for heroic actions after C-17 caught fire at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Joint Base Charleston (JBC) team members on Thursday were honored for their quick thinking after a C-17 caught fire on the runway last week.

On Friday, a C-17 Globemaster III caught fire on the runway. It was carrying seven crew members and one passenger who were returning from an overseas mission.

Crews, including Senior Airman Rigel Lockett and Airman First Class Kerensa Williams of the 437th Maintenance Squadron, took action to extinguish the fire.

According to JBC, their actions “prevented further damage to the aircraft and protected installation personnel from the fire.”

They were awarded The Air Force Commendation Medal, which is given to “anyone who distinguishes himself or herself by heroism, meritorious achievement or meritorious service.”