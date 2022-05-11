NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested two people following a series of altercations at a fast food restaurant.

Officers responded to the Captain D’s on Rivers Avenue just before 7:20 p.m. in reference to a “disturbance.”

According to the report, Jada Greene (18) had been taken into custody for an assault that allegedly occurred earlier. The report states that the manager and two employees came outside “and began yelling at cursing at family members” of Greene’s, then the manager “ran towards a female family member of [Greene] and attempted to fight her.”

Officers were working to de-escalate the situation, but a male suspect identified as Donte White (18) “continued yelling expletives at family members and officers,” despite being told multiple times to calm down and go back inside. According to the report, “White was very agitated” and told officers “I did 9 years, I ain’t scared of y’all bi*****.”

Ultimately, officers attempted to place White under arrest. White resisted multiple times, even denting a police car, before he was finally detained.

Greene was charged with one count of third degree assault and battery.

White was charged with one count of public disorderly conduct.