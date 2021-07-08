Two arrested following drive-by shooting on Ranger Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested two men in connection to a Wednesday night drive-by shooting on Ranger Drive.

William Keith Scott (32) and Ra’Donte Geveon Shaki Green (20) are both being charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both Scott and Green were located in a wrecked car near where three other victims with gunshot wounds were found. Officers found several firearms in the vehicle.

Based on evidence and the scene and witness statements, NCPD determined that Scott and Green were the shooters.

They were taken tot he hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, then transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.