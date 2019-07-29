Two arrested following meth bust in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested this weekend after a meth bust in North Charleston.

Authorities in North Charleston arrested 42-year-old Amy Moore and 35-year-old Charles Thomas on Sunday after receiving a call about two people in a vehicle who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officers found meth along with materials used to make the drug inside that vehicle.

Moore is charged with possession of meth and Thomas is charged with trafficking it.

Both are expected in bond court on Monday.