Breaking News
Gas leak sparks fire, impacts traffic on Dorchester Road

Two arrested following meth bust in North Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested this weekend after a meth bust in North Charleston.

Authorities in North Charleston arrested 42-year-old Amy Moore and 35-year-old Charles Thomas on Sunday after receiving a call about two people in a vehicle who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officers found meth along with materials used to make the drug inside that vehicle.

Moore is charged with possession of meth and Thomas is charged with trafficking it.

Both are expected in bond court on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss