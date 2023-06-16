CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) arrested two people Tuesday for stealing a car outside of the Emergency Room.

According to the report, the victim parked her car outside the ER and left her son in the car as she took someone inside.

When she walked out, told police she saw a man removing her son from the back seat and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat. The woman then sped away in the car.

The suspects were identified as Tanner Chechelashvili (35) and Travis Gillespie (40). Both were charged with kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, and carjacking.

Both are being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond has not been set.