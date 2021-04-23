Two arrested for stealing items from Mount Pleasant Walmart, threatening employee

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Thursday arrested two people after they stole multiple items from the Walmart at 3000 Proprietors Place and threatened to shoot an employee.

Ian Matthews (36) and Louise Benward (38) are facing charges of strong arm robbery. Benward was released on a $30,00 bond. Matthews is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the report, an employee was walking back in from a break when she saw two people walking out of a door near the Garden and Lawn Center with a cart full of items. The door that they used was supposed to be locked.

The employee asked Matthews and Benward for a receipt, at which point Matthews said “here’s the receipt, [expletive]” and flipped her off.

Matthews then said that if she came any closer, he would shoot her.

The employee walked away and called 911.

MPPD located the suspects’ car on I-526 and pulled them over. Inside they found a stolen Kitchen Aid mixer and Power XL Slimline air fryer, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Matthews has been arrested multiple times in Charleston County dating back to 2013 on drug-related charges, shoplifting charges, forgery charges, and DUI charges, to name a few.

Benward’s charges in Charleston County date back to 2014 and include prostitution, shoplifting, and crimes against a federally chartered or insured institution.