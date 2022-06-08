CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on June 3 arrested two people for racing on a public roadway.

According to CCSO, a deputy was driving along Savannah Highway shortly after midnight when he noticed the two cars in front of him start to accelerate, at times reaching speeds of up to 110mph. The posted speed limit in the area was 55mph.

One of the cars pulled into a gas station and the deputy called for backup to conduct a traffic stop on that car while he pursued the other car.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on one of the cars and the driver — identified as Vince Hennessy (20) — admitted that he was racing.

Meanwhile, another deputy located the other involved car near the gas station and conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, an “odor of burnt marijuana” was “emanating from inside the vehicle.” The driver — identified as Rosalyn Bryant (20) — denied having any marijuana in the car and denied racing the other vehicle.

The deputy searched the car and found “a burnt end of a blunt located in the gear shift.” He also advised Bryant that another deputy clocked her going nearly double the speed limit.

Both Hennessy and Bryant were placed under arrest for street racing and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. They were each subsequently released on $1,270 bonds.