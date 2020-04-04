Two businesses cited for violating Charleston’s Stay-at-Home Ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) issued citations to All for You Salon and Tres Gym for continuing to operate despite the City’s Stay-at-Home Ordinance.

According to CPD, the Department of Livability and Tourism (DLT) received tips that the businesses were in violation of the ordinance.

The Director of the DLT visited All for You Salon, located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, and observed customers entering through the back, despite the business appearing closed from the front. The Director knocked on the back door and was let in by an employee, according to CPD’s report. Inside, the owner and two employees were doing the hair and nails of three customers. Te owner and both employees received citations.

The Director then visited Tres Gym at 1662 Savannah Highway. CPD reports that a customer let him inside, where he found eight customers and the owner. The owner was issued a citation.

If you are concerned that a business is in violation of the ordinance, please report it to the Citizens Service Desk at (843) 724-7311. You can also call dispatch at (843) 743-7200, or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111