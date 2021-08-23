Two CCCSD schools to bring students back after sewage issue forced early dismissal Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at two Charleston County schools now know they’ll be back at school on Tuesday after being sent home early on Monday because of sewage issues. The shared Bonds Wilson Campus that houses Academic Magnet High School and School of the Arts saw the impact of the problem that we are told likely started off-campus.

Students were dismissed at 10 a.m. on Monday as porta-potties, extra hand sanitizer, and water bottles were brought on to campus.

The problem began on Friday. The North Charleston Sewer District (NCSD) was called just before one p.m. on Friday and again on Sunday to identify and fix the problem.

A representative from the company said in a statement: “We believe there is either a partial collapse/blockage in the sanitary sewer line downstream of the school or excessive storm water is getting into the sanitary sewer line reducing the capacity of the line.”

Parents and staff alike shared concerns with News 2. Some of those concerns included the campus being unsafe, certain COVID-19 protocols, like cleaning bathroom surfaces once an hour, not being able to be kept up with, and more.

One anonymous Charleston County resident with ties to the school contacted News 2 to share his concerns.

“It’s unsanitary. It’s just kinda gross. The whole area…it stinks,” he said.

His wife, a CCSD teacher questioned the school district’s decision to wait until Monday morning to bring porta-potties to campus as well as the decision to allow anyone on campus on Monday.

“Now you’re putting kids in a place…in the middle of a pandemic…where they cant wash their hands?! Or refill reusable water bottles…like what!” she exclaimed. “We want kids in school. We have missed the kids. But we can’t have them in school like this and have a clear conscious about it.”

After working on the issue throughout the weekend and on Monday, a representative said: “The bypass will be completed today and we have informed the school they can return to normal operations tomorrow if they choose.”

A message from a CCSD representative on Tuesday evening said that classes will return to normal on Tuesday and school will be in session.