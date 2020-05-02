Two displaced after house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two residents have been displaced from a Forest Lakes Boulevard home following a house fire on Friday.

According to the Charleston Fire Department (CFD), the call was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. and crews arrived to the scene within four minutes.

Responding agencies included CFD, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston police Department.





Courtesy of: CFD Facebook

CFD reported that the fire was contained to one bedroom and brought under control within 10 minutes. Officials noted that the bedroom’s closed door helped keep the fire contained. The hallway suffered from smoke and heat damage.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division “determined that the fire originated adjacent to the bed, but the specific cause has not yet been determined.” No injuries were reported.