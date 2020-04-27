Two injured in electrical incident at Wando Port

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, one South Carolina Ports Authority (SCSPA) teammate and one contractor were injured in “an electrical incident” while working at Wando Welch Terminal.

A witness told News 2 that the men were working on a transformer in the refrigerated yard when they were electrocuted. Multiple witnesses reported that one man suffered burns to the majority of his body, and the other suffered burns to his arm and back. Those on scene at the time confirmed that at least one of the men was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center. One witness also reported that the terminal has been without power since the incident.

SCSPA did not confirm any of the details provided by the witness. They issued the following statement:

“There was an electrical incident earlier today at Wando Welch Terminal. EMS and Port Police responded to the scene. An SCPA teammate and a contractor were injured. Our thoughts are with them and their families. No other details are available at this time.”

