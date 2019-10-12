Two injured in house party shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responde to a shooting on the 7800 block of White Point Road on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 PM.

Deputies said that numerous teenagers and young adults were at an abandoned house for a party where the shooting took place.

Two juvenile victims were shot at the party.

Joshua Taylor was arrested for firearms and drug charges.

Detectives at the scene attempted to interview several witnesses about the incident, but parents who arrived didn’t allow their children to provide complete statements to the detectives.

Detectives will continue to work to identify other attendees.

The juvenile victims were treated at hospitals for life-threatening injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.