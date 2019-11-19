Two juveniles charged with attempted murder stemming from shooting on Sunnyvale Ave.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened near Sunnyvale Avenue at the end of October.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. while a teenage driver, who was the sole occupant, was traveling on the roadway.

He said the victim then drove to a nearby residence on Beechnut Street where he pulled out a handgun, exited his vehicle and shot towards one of the pedestrian subjects who had made their way to the residence.

During an exchange of gunfire, Capt. Antonio said the driver was struck in the leg. The pedestrian subjects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The shooters were later identified as 17-year-old and 14-year-old male juveniles. Both were charged with attempted murder on Tuesday.