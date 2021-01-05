Two longtime CCSO deputies will not return under new Sheriff’s leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday announced that two longtime deputies will not return for duty under the leadership of new Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

According to CCSO, Chief Deputy Willis Beatty and Lieutenant David Willoughby are the deputies not returning.

Beatty had been with the department since March of 1990. He served as the Administrator for the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, and in 2019 was named Jail Administrator of the Year by the SC Jail Administrators Association.

Willoughby was a polygraph examiner with the department since October of 1988. In 2018, he received the William L. and Robbie S. Bennett Memorial Award, Recognition of Excellence “honoring unrelenting efforts and displays of ability in the interest of the American Polygraph Association,” according to CCSO.

CCSO did not elaborate on why the deputies would not be sworn in under Graziano.