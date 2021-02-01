Two pets die in housefire on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire Crews responded to a home on Wimbledon Drive Monday evening in response to a house fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of the building and were able to get the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Via CFD

Three residents were evacuated and displaced, but two pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston Police Department responded to the fire.