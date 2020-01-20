Two winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold at Charleston area Harris Teeter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets! Two winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold in the Charleston area!

Harris Teeter on Savannah Highway sold not one, but two winning ticket work $100,000 for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, according to state lottery officials.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Officials with the SC Educational Lottery say if the ticket holder(s) “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have been tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, January 18

3 – 5 – 12 – 23 – 32 Power-Up: 3

Make sure to check your tickets! Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Lottery officials say more than 5,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing.