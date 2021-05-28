U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District’s Civil Works Program receives $18.1M for FY22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District’s Civil Works Program has been allocated $18.1 million in federal funding for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that the “budget represents a continued investment in the nation’s water resources infrastructure and in the mitigation and reduction of impacts due to flooding.”

$9.1 million will go towards Charleston Harbor operation and maintenance, $4.3 million will go towards improvement to disposal sites along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, and $4.2 million will go towards the Cooper River Rediversion Project.

In nearby Horry County, $500,000 will be put towards a “new start” Waccamaw River and Watershed study, which will “investigate how the Waccamaw River and neighboring watersheds collectively function in large flood events.”