U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District’s Civil Works Program receives $18.1M for FY22

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District’s Civil Works Program has been allocated $18.1 million in federal funding for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that the “budget represents a continued investment in the nation’s water resources infrastructure and in the mitigation and reduction of impacts due to flooding.”

$9.1 million will go towards Charleston Harbor operation and maintenance, $4.3 million will go towards improvement to disposal sites along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, and $4.2 million will go towards the Cooper River Rediversion Project.

In nearby Horry County, $500,000 will be put towards a “new start” Waccamaw River and Watershed study, which will “investigate how the Waccamaw River and neighboring watersheds collectively function in large flood events.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!