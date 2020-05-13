U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. to host press conference in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Attorney for the District of SC, Peter McCoy Jr., announced on Tuesday that he will be joining state and local law enforcement for a press conference in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

The is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. and will be held at the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Headquarters.

Representatives from the SC Law Enforcement Division, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston City Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and North Charleston Police Department will be in attendence.

Officials have not yet announced the subject of the conference. However, the meeting comes in the middle of National Police Week, which runs from Sunday May 10 through Saturday May 16.