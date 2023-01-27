CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old in McClellanville was arrested Thursday but agents with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Friday that 25-year-old Eric Shamarr Manigualt of Awendaw is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the January 24 shooting.

“Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of drugs, prompting a charge of possession of cocaine base,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies initially responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road after midnight Tuesday where they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives said it appeared the teen was in a vehicle when someone opened fire.

Manigualt was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Additional charges are possible.