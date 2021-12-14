U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels visit Joint Base Charleston ahead of Air Expo

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels made a stop at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Tuesday to conduct a site visit ahead of the upcoming JBC Air Expo.

The Blue Angels is a team of volunteer pilots that participates in performances showcasing the Navy’s fleet and capability.

At the 2022 JBC Air Expo, fans can expect to see a contingent of new aircraft.

The show will include F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will replace the legacy Hornets that have been used for decades. The new Super Hornets joined the fleet in 2021 after a two-year transition period. Additionally, a new C-130J Super Hercules has been added to the lineup. The C-130T Hercules was retired in 2019 after 17 years.

Team Charleston C-17 Globemaster III’s and other military aircraft will participate in demonstrations as well.

The free event is scheduled for April 9 and 10.

