FILE – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during an Iowa GOP reception, June 9, 2022, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott and Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver will tour schools in North Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Sen. Scott and Supt. Weaver will first visit Charleston Classical School, a private school, where they will tour classrooms and participate in a closed conversation with school parents.

The stop is part of Sen. Scott’s celebration of National School Choice Week which begins next week. “A key plank of the senator’s Opportunity Agenda is innovation in education, to ensure all families have access to a quality education no matter their zip code,” Sen. Scott’s office said in an announcement Wednesday.

Supt. Weaver will later tour classrooms at Stall High School where she plans to meet with students, teachers, and administrators.

Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy, school board chair Pam McKinney, and district staff will participate in that school visit.