U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to honor students during 2022 CHAMP Awards

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 70 students, considered ‘unsung heroes,’ will be honored later this spring through the CHAMP Awards.

Coaches For Character is partnering with the Charleston County School District in a nomination process where every school in the district will select two eighth or 12th grade students to receive the award.

“These will represent struggling students who have done a lot of great things, overcome odds, exemplified character, made good grades, achieved amazing things be were never recognized,” explained Greg Blatt, executive director, Coaches For Character.

Nominations can be submitted at www.coachesforcharacter.com/champ-awards.

72 individuals will be honored during a special awards banquet on May 14th at TD Arena in downtown Charleston.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott will honor the students at the 2022 CHAMP Awards banquet.