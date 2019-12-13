Unclaimed $100K winning lottery ticket sold in Charleston will expire soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking for an unclaimed lottery ticket worth $100,000.

The South Carolina Educational Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased from a Sunoco on Folly Road on July 20th and has yet to be claimed.

Check your tickets: they said the winner has one month to cash in that ticket in order to claim their prize.

Lottery officials say it matched all five numbers that were drawn: 4, 11, 12, 23 and 28.

That ticket needs to be turned in no later than 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at the Columbia Claims Center

If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.