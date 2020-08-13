Unclaimed veteran’s ashes found in Summerville storage unit to receive proper military burial

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The ashes of a Gulf War veteran were found in an unclaimed Summerville storage unit. James Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 445 is making sure the soldier receives a proper military burial.

“You never leave one behind. Even after death,” says Chuck Blankin, House Committee Chairman of VFW Post 445.

This week Blankin received a call from the storage unit company, explaining that the family declined the opportunity to take back the ashes.

“The folded flag, the cremated remains–the whole 9 yards. And nobody wanted anything to do with it,” says Blankin.

This is not the first time VFW Post 445 has been asked to facilitate a burial for unclaimed ashes. Blankin says, “his will be the 8th one since we’ve seen in a little over 2 years since we started commander’s honors. It’s more prevalent than most people think.”

The group, comprised of fellow veterans, works closely within the community to provide opportunities and resources to individuals who have served. They believe that every veteran, no matter what, should receive a proper military burial.

“One of our creeds is to take care of veterans; fellow veterans. Even to their families–and it’s just something we are obligated to do. It’s definitely a brotherhood. A lot of people don’t want to claim it but it’s definitely a brotherhood,” says Blankin.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 AM at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Blankin says that everyone is welcome to join the ceremony.