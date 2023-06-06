CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks has canceled its annual Uncle Sam Jam ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Leaders say limited parking during the construction of new amenities at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park prompted the decision, along with the anticipation of large July 4 crowds.

Those who purchased tickets in advance will receive a full refund, according to Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission.

And while the event has been canceled, the Mount Pleasant Pier will remain open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on the holiday.

Spectators can enjoy fireworks from nearby Patriots Point. The free 4th of July Fireworks Blast will take place landside and can often be seen from the pier. Fireworks begin at full sunset, which is typically around 9:20 p.m., so be aware of the start of that show and when the pier closes.