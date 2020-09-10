“Uninvited individuals” disrupt virtual classes with vulgar language at Lucy Beckham High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some virtual classes at Lucy Beckham High School were disrupted this week after individuals were given unapproved access.

In a statement provided to News 2, Andy Pruitt, a spokesman with the Charleston County School District, said it was discovered that a few students in the virtual classrooms were sharing links with individuals outside the class to join the online session.

The uninvited attendees reportedly used vulgar language during the virtual sessions.

“Our staff members are working to stop uninvited individuals from gaining access by monitoring who enters the virtual room; students are required to use their cameras on their devices to authenticate who they are,” said Pruitt.

CCSD said the incidents happened on September 9th and 10th.

Pruitt said the district wants to make it clear that anyone who is a student in CCSD is subject to the ‘Student of Code of Conduct’ and the ‘Progressive Discipline Plan’ when it comes to their behavior in a virtual classroom.

He said law enforcement could be notified as well.

“We do ask parents and guardians to monitor their child’s participation in virtual classrooms if it all possible; that includes the information they are sharing with others,” said Pruitt.