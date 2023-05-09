CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Trust for Historic Preservation on Tuesday designated Charleston’s Union Pier as one of the most endangered places in the country.

The site received a spot on the 2023 America’s 11 Most Endangered Places list, which “focuses on urgent threats where community leaders have identified solutions that can result in better outcomes,” according to the Coastal Conservation League (CCL).

CCL said that Union Pier is threatened by “incompatible development,” as “the current developer-led plan proposes building sizes and density that are not remotely compatible with Charleston’s historic built environment.”

Additionally, the current Union Pier plan “lacks adequate open space and resilience measures which should be the core focus of any large-scale master plan on the water’s edge,” CCL said.

Advocacy groups will host a series of community events focusing on the impacts of the current Union Pier plan and possible solutions:

Thursday, May 11 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Community Workshop on a Better Way Forward for Union Pier Hosted by Preservation Society of Charleston at St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St.

Tuesday, May 16 6 :00 p.m. Environmental Impacts of Union Pier Redevelopment: What We Need to Know Hosted by the Coastal Conservation League via Zoom

Thursday, May 18 6:00 p.m. Union Pier Advocacy Forum Hosted by Historic Charleston Foundation at Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting Street



Click here to register and for more information on the events.