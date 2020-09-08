United Airlines to resume flights from Charleston to Denver next month

A United Airlines jetliner takes off from Denver International Airport in east Denver on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United Airlines will resume daily nonstop flights from Charleston to Denver next month.

The Charleston International Airport on Tuesday announced the flights will resume on October 1st.

Flights will depart Charleston at 4:30 p.m. and will arrive in Denver, Colorado at 6:26 p.m., and will depart Denver at 10:00 a.m. and arrive in Charleston a 3:25 p.m. each day.

“We are excited about United’s commitment to the Charleston community,” said Elliott Summey, Airport Director and CEO. “The Denver route not only gives residents of the Lowcountry another connection to the western United States, it opens up a world of travel possibilities.”

Airport Board Chair and CEO of Explore Charleston, Helen T. Hill, called the announcement a testament to the strength and resiliency of travel industry and the “region’s reputation as a top destination.”

Hill went on to say, ““We appreciate United’s longstanding partnership and continued confidence in our market. We look forward to both welcoming visitors from the Mile High city to the Holy City and improving quality of life for Charleston area residents through expanded access to the southwest and west coast.”