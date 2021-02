McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in areas near Awendaw, McClellanville and the Francis Marion National Forest.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the burning will happen at Old Georgetown Road and Tibwin Road beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

About 100 acres will be burned for hazard reduction.

If you live, work, or travel in the area, you will see and smell the smoke.