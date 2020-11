CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Tuesday evening responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Main Road.

According to CFD, the fire was in a building under construction.

As of 7:40 p.m., the fire was under control and CFD began clearing the scene.

CFD says that “investigators with Fire Marshal Division have responded to review the incident.”

A cause has not yet been announced.