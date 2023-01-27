MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown man was inside the school.

According to a report, the Kaleidoscope after-school program was in progress at the time and all the students were locked down in the cafeteria out of precaution.

Police reviewed video which showed the man – later identified as 22-year-old Tevin Bolger – inside the school.

Bolger entered the school through an unsecured door and unsuccessfully attempted to open a door inside the building. He is then seen on video allegedly entering a boy’s bathroom before leaving the school through the kindergarten hallway.

The report said Bolger jumped a fence to get onto the property.

Law enforcement and school officials worked to ensure the doors were locked and that there was no danger to students or the facility.

Bolger was later found in a nearby neighborhood near the intersection of Oaklanding Road and Oakhaven Boulevard.

Bolger was taken to the Al Canon Detention Center on a charge of “disturbing schools-non student.” He was placed on trespass notice for all Charleston County School District properties in Mount Pleasant.