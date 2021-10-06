Unloaded handgun found in Baptist Hill student’s backpack after tip

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – An unloaded handgun was found inside a student’s backpack at Baptist Hill Middle High School in Hollywood earlier this week.

In a letter to parents Monday, school principal Brendan Glaze said the gun was located by administrators and their school resource officer. “We have not received any reports of anyone being threatened and the weapon was confiscated without incident,” Glaze said.

He said the handgun was found thanks to a tip to administrators.

School leaders said they are following the Charleston County School District’s discipline plan to address the situation.