Unloaded handgun found in Baptist Hill student’s backpack after tip

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – An unloaded handgun was found inside a student’s backpack at Baptist Hill Middle High School in Hollywood earlier this week.

In a letter to parents Monday, school principal Brendan Glaze said the gun was located by administrators and their school resource officer. “We have not received any reports of anyone being threatened and the weapon was confiscated without incident,” Glaze said.

He said the handgun was found thanks to a tip to administrators.

School leaders said they are following the Charleston County School District’s discipline plan to address the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES