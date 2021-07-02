Up 2 you: What makes Kaminsky’s Dessert Café a popular place to satisfy your sweet tooth

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The votes are in and you chose Kaminsky’s Dessert Café as your favorite place to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Café has three locations: Downtown Charleston, West Ashley and in Columbia.

“Avondale has been a great thriving area,” said Emmy Scott, Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Branding.

On the corner of Magnolia Rd. and Radio St. in West Ashley, you’ll find a small café with dozens of sweet treats.

“We make all of our desserts from scratch,” said Scott.

UP 2 you: What’s the best place to satisfy your sweet tooth? 🧁 🍰 🍪 🥧 — Kristina Lobo (@kristinalobotv) June 22, 2021

Customers have been crowding Kaminsky’s Dessert Café for more than 29 years.

“Every single one of our desserts is made in house,” said Scott.

Among the list of treats to choose from, “we like to say we have five staple desserts. Our signature pie is our Tollhouse cookie pie which is served warm with our greenwood vanilla bean ice cream,” said Scott.

But there are other options: You can also choose from their red velvet cake, mountain of chocolate cake, bourbon pecan pie, or if you feel like celebrating try the Funfetti cake. And if you rather drink your dessert…. “all of our dessert martinis are just basically like having a dessert, but in a liquid format,” said Scott.

To check out their full menu visit www.kaminskys.com.