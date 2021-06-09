Upcoming blood drive to honor The Charleston 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An upcoming blood drive will honor The Charleston 9, a group of firefighters who died in 2007 while responding to a fire at a furniture store.

The American Red Cross will host the drive on June 18 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek. It will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jim Morrell, a former Goose Creek firefighter who was on duty during the furniture store fire, is the organizer for the event. He said that he “could not think of a better way [to honor them] than donating blood — the gift of life.”

For the past 14, years, Morrell has been hosting the event, which he says “is a way for [The Charleston 9] to continue saving lives.”

Appointments can be made via the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or the Red Cross Website, by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.