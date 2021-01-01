Christmas trees on the menu at Lowcountry goat farm

Johns Island, S.C. (WCBD) – Donate your unwanted Christmas tree to Jeremiah Farm and Goat Dairy on Johns Island for a free way to discard the holiday décor.

Casey Price, owner of Jeremiah Farm and Goat Dairy, says the goats will eat any kind of tree except a fake one.

“Conifers are high in vitamin C and they’re green. It’s winter in Charleston and everything is dry and brown, so it is a way for them to eat seasonal just like we do,” mentioned Price.

Every bit of the tree will be eaten or put to use.

“They (goats) will eat most of the branches at least down to stubs and once that happens then we will put it in our burn pile and then we take the ash from the burn pile and put it in our garden so that nothing goes to waste,” Price added.

You can even turn the tree drop-off into a family event!

“You get to set it over so that they can eat and if you bring your kids they get a sticker. We want people to have time with the goats. It’s good for them (and) it’s good for us, and people enjoy being able to see them chow down,” stated Price.

Before you donate your tree make sure it is clean.

“No tinsel, no fake snow, nothing that is not natural. Basically, a stripped-down fresh tree,” said Price.

Visit the farms Facebook page to schedule your donation drop-off!