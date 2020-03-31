Update: City of Charleston COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss current and future efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Some new developments are the city’s suggestions to retailers that remain in business. The city is asking retailers to “limit occupancy to 50% of that allowed by code.

Retailers are also asked to ensure proper social distancing by marking “areas for appropriate customer separation at checkout lanes” and designating “each aisle as one-way to lessen cross-traffic.”

Hand sanitizer and/or wipes should also be available for all customers.

The Charleston Police Department is working with other agencies to enforce the closures of public boat landings and water access points ordered by Governor McMaster.

To help prevent the spread among “vulnerable members of the community who are unsheltered during this time,” the city has set up portable hand washing stations “in areas with high pedestrian traffic.”

Additionally, in partnership with the medical community, the city has “developed and implemented a plan to provide meals, transportation, and safe spaces for these individuals to quarantine while awaiting testing or test results, and to subsequently isolate in the event of a positive result.”