UPDATE: City of Charleston still deciding the future of the St. Julian Devine Smokestacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The future of 2 iconic smokestacks on East Bay Street is still undecided. City leaders say the safety of nearby residents is a growing concern as the days go on.

The chimneys have withstood decades of wear and tear; leaving structural damage and cracks in the bricks and mortar. Craig M. Bennett, Jr., head of Bennett Preservation Engineering, has been creating a preservation plan.

“If we had a hurricane that gave us the kind of winds that our building codes today require us to design for, those chimneys would not survive,” says Bennett.

Bennett laid out a plan he has to restore the chimney that would take approximately 11 months and would cost $2.6 to $2.7 million.

That said, council has yet to vote on the two options currently on the table: restoration or demolition.

As expected, the demolition option would cost less and wouldn’t take as much time. City leaders say the downside would be removing a historical structure than many Eastside community members want to save.

Some city leaders are worried that the longer it takes for the project to begin, the more dangerous the chimneys become to the nearby residents.

“My thing has always been a safety factor for the people in that area who are in close proximity to that smokestack,” says Councilman Robert Mitchell.

According to Bennett, either decision will require those nearby residents to temporarily evacuate on certain high-risk construction days. He says it’s likely roads will also be effected.

“No matter what, we’ve got a life safety issue to deal with. And it really doesn’t matter whether we do a restoration or a demolition we’ve got pretty serious issues we’ve got to deal with,” says Bennett.

The group is expected to present their plan to council in January. In the meantime, the city does have an evacuation plan in place to keep residents safe.