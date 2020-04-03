UPDATE: Two arrested, deputy undergoing treatment after collapsing during burglary call

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a residence near the 2900 block of Savannah Highway to investigate a possible stolen license plate/stolen vehicle. The Charleston Police Department assisted.

CCSO said that the residence was supposed to be vacant, and the homeowner had requested patrols of the premises as no one had permission to be in the residence.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Ryan Mizzell (36) and Krystle Wolfe (34) inside the residence. CCSO believes that the suspects stole medications from the residence. They were both arrested on second degree burglary charges.

Mizzell is currently being held on a $25,000 bond, and Wolfe is being held on a $10,000 bond.

While on scene, a CCSO deputy collapsed and was transported to a hospital by EMS. CCSO reports that the deputy is still undergoing treatment. The specific cause has not been released, but CCSO says it is “a medical related situation with no apparent link to COVID-19.”

We will provide more information when the official report becomes available.

