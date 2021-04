NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Friday identified two victims of an April 15 collision on Cosgrove Avenue.

Sequoya Nicks (38) died at the scene as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.

Robert Quarles (69) was injured in the crash and taken to MUSC. He died April 19 as a result of his injuries.

The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m.

It was the second deadly collision on the Northbridge that week.