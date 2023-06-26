ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A string of overdoses in Charleston County has prompted Narcan training sessions on the Isle of Palms.

Wake Up Carolina posted an overdose notice to social media on Saturday, noting three overdoses in Charleston County within 48 hours.

According to Wake Up Carolina, the overdoses involve fake pressed pills.

Wake Up Carolina and Isle of Palms Fire Rescue are teaming up to prevent future overdoses by hosting Narcan training workshops.

Narcan is an FDA-approved drug used to reverse opioid overdose.

Free Narcan training sessions are scheduled for June 27 and August 16 at the Isle of Palms public safety building.

Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, how to administer Narcan nasal spray, and how to save a life in the event of an overdose.

Each training session will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Participants will receive a free overdose prevention kit with two Narcan nasal sprays.

Parking will be available at the public lot on Pavilion Drive.