MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023.

The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston.

Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with a colorful cocktail bar.

On Friday night, Uptown Hospitality Group announced they will open a Bodega location in Mount Pleasant.

The new Mount Pleasant location is scheduled to open in “late 2023,” according to their social media.

News 2’s Josh Marthers visited Bodega in August to see what all the buzz was about. Watch the full segment here.

Uptown Hospitality Group also owns Uptown Social and Share House, located in Downtown Charleston.