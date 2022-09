CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 21, 2004)-Justin Labonte, at the helm of a Coast Guard 27-foot SAFE boat in Charleston Harbor. USCG photo by PA1 Scott Carr

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) will host an open house at its Charleston Station on September 24.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 196 Tradd Street.

A live helicopter and rescue swimmer demonstration will take place at 10:30 a.m.

After the demonstration, participants can learn about USCG’s mission and roles, talk one-on-one with USCG members, and take tours of the facility.

To RSVP, email rocharleston@uscg.mil.