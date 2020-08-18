US Coast Guard: Update on Oil Spill in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, an oil spill at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant released some 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a marsh near Dill Creek.

A Coast Guard pollution response team has been dispatched to work with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on cleanup efforts. HEPACO, an oil spill response company, was hired to assist in cleanup efforts.

#UPDATE Sunday's clean up efforts focused on replenishing and maintaining sorbent pads and hard boom in the marshy areas. The oil spill response organization is reporting 3,000 gallons of diesel and water mix has been collected since the incident. #D7 #USCG #Ready #Responsive pic.twitter.com/ZEdPowqccs — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 16, 2020

Officials are monitoring the impact of the spill, and report “a minimal amount of sheen in Dill Creek.” Booms are reportedly no longer absorbing oil, but “on scene crews will maintain sorbent booms and monitor collection with high tide.”

The Coast Guard pollution response team is conducting high tide operations and minimizing foot traffic in the marsh to “reduce the disturbance of the environmentally sensitive area.”