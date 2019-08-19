US Marshals arrest Texas murder suspect in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – US Marshals and Charleston County Deputies say they apprehended a Texas murder suspect in Charleston early Monday morning.

According to a press release, agents with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 58-year-old David Conditt, who was wanted for murder by the Haltom City Police Department in Tarrant County, Texas.

Conditt allegedly beat and stabbed his twin sister during an altercation at her home on August 15th, 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Service Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force developed information that Conditt was in the area of the Limehouse boat landing in Charleston County over the weekend.

While investigators were conducting surveillance, the victim’s vehicle was located in the boat landing parking lot, and Conditt was observed sleeping outside on the dock.

US Marshals and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the boat landing and arrested Conditt without incident at 12:30 a.m.

He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center pending his extradition back to Texas.